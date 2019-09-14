CQS Cayman LP Takes $5.26 Million Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

CQS Cayman LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,876,196,000 after buying an additional 297,230 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,441,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,521,850,000 after buying an additional 720,407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,943,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,640,576,000 after buying an additional 1,548,776 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,431,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,341,383,000 after buying an additional 416,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,394,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,014,114,000 after buying an additional 91,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $282.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.95.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $276.32. 4,027,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,200,658. The firm has a market cap of $273.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $171.89 and a 52-week high of $293.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,314 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.03, for a total value of $2,211,773.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,791,493.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total value of $13,470,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,844,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,307 shares of company stock worth $54,217,743. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

