CQS Cayman LP Purchases Shares of 47,500 Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

CQS Cayman LP purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 51.9% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,234 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 20.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,928,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $396,146,000 after acquiring an additional 840,850 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.7% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,166,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,455,000 after acquiring an additional 667,383 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 447.2% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,350,000 after acquiring an additional 529,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.5% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,589,000 after acquiring an additional 405,598 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Heidi Fields sold 4,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $283,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded Agilent Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.77.

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.90. 2,530,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,340. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $82.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.97.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

