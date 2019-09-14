CQS Cayman LP Makes New Investment in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

CQS Cayman LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,270,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,313 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,355,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,732,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $320,051,000 after acquiring an additional 713,027 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,338,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $235,659,000 after acquiring an additional 557,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 861,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $151,698,000 after acquiring an additional 468,941 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE ACN traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,462,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,679. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.49 and a 200 day moving average of $182.43. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $132.63 and a 1-year high of $202.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Accenture had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.25.

In other Accenture news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.95, for a total transaction of $393,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,548 shares in the company, valued at $14,485,278.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $125,284.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,760 shares of company stock worth $4,353,328 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.