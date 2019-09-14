CQS Cayman LP Makes New $2.31 Million Investment in Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL)

CQS Cayman LP bought a new position in Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dell by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Dell in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dell in the 1st quarter worth about $781,000. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dell in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,949,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd increased its position in Dell by 666.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 22,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 19,969 shares during the last quarter. 22.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 181,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $9,488,625.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marius Haas sold 172,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total value of $9,045,700.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,676,210 shares of company stock valued at $241,763,725. 46.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Barclays upped their target price on Dell from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $68.00 price target on Dell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Dell from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Dell from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $63.00 price target on Dell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.38.

Shares of DELL traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.51. 1,399,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,337. The company has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.06 and its 200-day moving average is $57.17. Dell Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.69. Dell had a positive return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.32 billion. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

