Cowen Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cowen currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALKS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alkermes from an underweight rating to an equal rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup set a $25.00 target price on shares of Alkermes and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alkermes from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.45.

Alkermes stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.30. 1,143,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,911. Alkermes has a one year low of $19.36 and a one year high of $45.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.57 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.49.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $279.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $2,268,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,516,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter worth $67,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter worth $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

