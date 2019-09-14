Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) Short Interest Down 16.3% in August

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,616,400 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the July 31st total of 13,878,800 shares. Currently, 12.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

CVET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Covetrus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Covetrus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

NASDAQ:CVET traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Covetrus has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $43.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.52.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Covetrus will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Covetrus news, insider Erin Powers Brennan bought 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $25,091.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Covetrus in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,795,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Covetrus in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,460,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Covetrus in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,529,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the second quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the second quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

