CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the July 31st total of 108,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CPAH traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 17,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. CounterPath has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54.

CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The software maker reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. CounterPath had a negative return on equity of 102.97% and a negative net margin of 46.53%. The company had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CounterPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

CounterPath Company Profile

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers.

