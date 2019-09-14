CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,100 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the July 31st total of 222,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America set a $6.60 price objective on shares of CooTek (Cayman) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of CooTek (Cayman) from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.31% of CooTek (Cayman) as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTK traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.28. 112,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,226. CooTek has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.05.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $37.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.70 million. Analysts predict that CooTek will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

