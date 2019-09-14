Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,988,800 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the July 31st total of 4,934,500 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 350,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 200,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 11.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 881,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,797,000 after purchasing an additional 92,456 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 11.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 97.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 395,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 195,059 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, B. Riley set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $26.47. The stock had a trading volume of 254,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,918. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $35.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.33). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

