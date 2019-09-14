Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) Shares Acquired by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Cooper-Standard from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other news, SVP Song Min Lee purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.27 per share, with a total value of $99,810.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,403.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.36. 182,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,018. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $30.82 and a 1 year high of $131.16. The firm has a market cap of $818.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.63.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.80). Cooper-Standard had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $764.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

