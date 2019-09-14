Contrasting Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) & Security Federal Co. (SC) (NASDAQ:SFDL)

Security Federal Co. (SC) (OTCMKTS:SFDL) and Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Get Security Federal Co. (SC) alerts:

Security Federal Co. (SC) pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Lakeland Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Lakeland Financial pays out 38.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lakeland Financial has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Lakeland Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Security Federal Co. (SC) and Lakeland Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security Federal Co. (SC) $40.74 million 2.50 $7.21 million N/A N/A Lakeland Financial $239.08 million 4.92 $80.41 million $3.13 14.67

Lakeland Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Security Federal Co. (SC).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Security Federal Co. (SC) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of Lakeland Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 37.7% of Security Federal Co. (SC) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Lakeland Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Security Federal Co. (SC) has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeland Financial has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Security Federal Co. (SC) and Lakeland Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security Federal Co. (SC) 0 0 0 0 N/A Lakeland Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Security Federal Co. (SC) and Lakeland Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security Federal Co. (SC) 17.34% 9.20% 0.82% Lakeland Financial 33.35% 16.03% 1.75%

Summary

Lakeland Financial beats Security Federal Co. (SC) on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Security Federal Co. (SC) Company Profile

Security Federal Corporation operates as the holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, various money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates, negotiated rate jumbo certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also originates commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans, as well as mortgage loans to buy or refinance one-to-four family residential real estate; and construction loans on single-family residences, multi-family dwellings and projects, and commercial real estate. In addition, it provides loans for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions and commercial projects. Further, the company offers trust, financial planning, and financial management services; and operates an insurance agency that offers auto, business, life, health, and home insurance products, as well as provides insurance premium financing services. It operates 16 full service branch offices in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Ridge Spring, Wagener, and West Columbia, South Carolina, as well as in Evans, Georgia. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Aiken, South Carolina.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company also offers retail and merchant credit card services; corporate treasury management, wealth advisory, and trust services; retail brokerage services, including various financial and investment products, such as annuities and life insurance; and Internet business banking and online treasury management services. It serves commercial real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, wholesale, finance and insurance, accommodation and food services, and health care industries. As of January 25, 2019, the company operated 50 offices in Northern and Central Indiana. Lakeland Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Security Federal Co. (SC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security Federal Co. (SC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.