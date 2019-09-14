Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 215.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,358 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,511 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 1.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 3.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,442 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 6.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,777 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 31.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,864 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,604,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,393. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.53.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Continental Resources had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Continental Resources announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on Continental Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Continental Resources from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price objective on Continental Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.52.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

