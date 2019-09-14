Content Value Network (CVNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.48 Million

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 14th. Content Value Network has a total market capitalization of $16.48 million and $3.00 million worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Content Value Network has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. One Content Value Network token can currently be bought for $0.0310 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, BitMax and UEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00203367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.19 or 0.01155576 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000562 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00088114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00015368 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00023156 BTC.

Content Value Network Profile

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,347,835 tokens. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io

Content Value Network Token Trading

Content Value Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, UEX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

