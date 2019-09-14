Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) rose 2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.64 and last traded at $13.81, approximately 35,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 998,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $12.00 price target on Constellium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.73.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 49.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Constellium NV will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,626,000 after purchasing an additional 83,838 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,252,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,732,000 after purchasing an additional 521,574 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Constellium by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after buying an additional 829,800 shares in the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Constellium by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,634,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,488,000 after buying an additional 334,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermore Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellium by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,835,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

