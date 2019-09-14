Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) rose 2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.64 and last traded at $13.81, approximately 35,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 998,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.
CSTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $12.00 price target on Constellium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.73.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,626,000 after purchasing an additional 83,838 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,252,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,732,000 after purchasing an additional 521,574 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Constellium by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after buying an additional 829,800 shares in the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Constellium by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,634,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,488,000 after buying an additional 334,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermore Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellium by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,835,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)
Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
