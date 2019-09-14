Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) Stock Price Down 11.9%

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) fell 11.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37, 1,997,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 110% from the average session volume of 949,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.91.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.21.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.26% and a negative return on equity of 60.61%. The company had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,347 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.41% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNAT)

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidate includes Emricasan, an orally active caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for portal hypertension; for liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

