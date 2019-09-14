Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Computer Programs & Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Dougherty & Co raised Computer Programs & Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Computer Programs & Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $26.00 target price on Computer Programs & Systems and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Computer Programs & Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.41.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 158,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,489. The firm has a market cap of $344.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Computer Programs & Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average of $27.12.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $66.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.74 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Computer Programs & Systems’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $119,200.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,405.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $73,669.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,729,593.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,830 shares of company stock valued at $264,533 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 216.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

