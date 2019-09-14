Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CPSI. TheStreet lowered Computer Programs & Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $26.00 price target on Computer Programs & Systems and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Dougherty & Co upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Programs & Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.41.

Get Computer Programs & Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CPSI traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 158,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,489. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average is $27.12. The company has a market cap of $344.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Computer Programs & Systems has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $66.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.74 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

In other news, insider John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $73,669.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 237,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,729,593.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $119,200.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,405.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,830 shares of company stock worth $264,533 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 1,716.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 104,663 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,994,000 after acquiring an additional 103,749 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the second quarter worth $2,436,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 218.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 83,383 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the second quarter worth $2,057,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs & Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs & Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.