Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 400 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.7% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $2,231,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 105,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 132,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEP stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.44. 2,761,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,634,975. The stock has a market cap of $190.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.53 and a fifty-two week high of $139.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. UBS Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.21.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

