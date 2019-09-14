Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 100 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 59.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 171.4% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 138.9% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.20. 1,423,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,486. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $89.01 and a 12 month high of $122.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.83.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

