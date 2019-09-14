Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,235 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 369.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 43,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,986,000 after buying an additional 34,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,237 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $442,149,000 after buying an additional 185,252 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voit & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 17,283 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $718,747.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,661,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $4,060,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $131.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $228.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.92.

NYSE FDX traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.10. 1,378,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.69. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $147.82 and a 12-month high of $259.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.62 and a 200-day moving average of $171.05.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. FedEx had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

