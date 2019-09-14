Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $787,000 Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WHR. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 537,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,408,000 after purchasing an additional 229,637 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,337,000 after purchasing an additional 215,541 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 500,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,301,000 after purchasing an additional 151,021 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,336,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,562,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.86. 343,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $99.40 and a 1-year high of $153.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.82.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $95,231.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,544.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Longbow Research set a $178.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.95.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

