Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 30.6% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.9% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after buying an additional 4,401,622 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 55.7% in the second quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 268,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,380,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $1,754,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,243 shares in the company, valued at $730,306.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,750 shares of company stock worth $8,793,900. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a $127.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.22.

CVX stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.50. 4,730,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,097,983. The firm has a market cap of $230.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.29. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $127.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

