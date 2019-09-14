Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 550 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397,580 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,032,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,166,688,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,839,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,431,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,209,000 after acquiring an additional 653,128 shares during the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.61. 6,836,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,535,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.10 and a 12 month high of $87.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

