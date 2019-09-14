Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,696,100 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the July 31st total of 4,284,400 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 47,467.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,650,000 after acquiring an additional 201,260 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.1% in the second quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 5,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 34.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 320,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,247,000 after acquiring an additional 81,408 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 43.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 132,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,703,000 after acquiring an additional 40,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

NYSE CMA traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $65.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,032,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Comerica has a 12-month low of $58.54 and a 12-month high of $95.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.53.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.09 million. Comerica had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

CMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.48.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.