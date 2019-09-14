Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,397,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,902 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.20% of Columbia Property Trust worth $28,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 51.8% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,120,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,048 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,445,000 after purchasing an additional 104,151 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 116.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,443,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,498,000 after purchasing an additional 777,814 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 33.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,205,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,995,000 after purchasing an additional 305,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 12.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,413,000 after purchasing an additional 120,927 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of CXP traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.38. 311,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Columbia Property Trust has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $24.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.84.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $72.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.73 million. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

