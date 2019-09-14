Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Insider Sells $302,561.28 in Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 4,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $302,561.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,722.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Prabha Parameswaran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 8th, Prabha Parameswaran sold 55,835 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $3,946,417.80.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Prabha Parameswaran sold 5,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $346,750.00.

NYSE CL traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,459,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,016. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.86. The firm has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CL. UBS Group raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

