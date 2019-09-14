Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $107.50

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$107.50 and last traded at C$106.47, with a volume of 84020 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$105.96.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCA shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$103.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities lowered shares of Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$96.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$96.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$101.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$105.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$94.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.36.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported C$1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.77 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$587.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$585.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications Inc will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cogeco Communications news, Senior Officer Pierre Maheux sold 274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.35, for a total value of C$28,865.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at C$203,746.90. Also, Director Louis Audet sold 15,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.60, for a total transaction of C$1,571,928.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,516,508. Insiders have sold 19,223 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,349 over the last 90 days.

About Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

