Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $107.50

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$107.50 and last traded at C$106.47, with a volume of 84020 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$105.96.
A number of analysts have recently commented on CCA shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$103.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities lowered shares of Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$96.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$96.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$101.67.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$105.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$94.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.36.
In other Cogeco Communications news, Senior Officer Pierre Maheux sold 274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.35, for a total value of C$28,865.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at C$203,746.90. Also, Director Louis Audet sold 15,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.60, for a total transaction of C$1,571,928.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,516,508. Insiders have sold 19,223 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,349 over the last 90 days.
About Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA)
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.
