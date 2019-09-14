Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) Short Interest Update

Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,500 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the July 31st total of 115,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLFD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLFD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 1,718.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 82.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 58.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 137.6% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 28,260 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLFD traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.58. Clearfield has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Research analysts expect that Clearfield will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

