Clams Price Hits $3.62 (CLAM)

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Clams has a total market cap of $13.66 million and approximately $6,844.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Clams has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. One Clams coin can now be bought for approximately $3.62 or 0.00034997 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bitsane, Cryptopia and Poloniex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00019818 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009204 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009851 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010282 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000221 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Clams Profile

Clams is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,398,384 coins and its circulating supply is 3,770,847 coins. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient . The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Clams is clamcoin.org

Buying and Selling Clams

Clams can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bitsane, YoBit, Cryptopia and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clams using one of the exchanges listed above.

