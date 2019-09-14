Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Position Raised by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvvo Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 70.8% in the second quarter. Truvvo Partners LLC now owns 18,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Citigroup by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 810,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,738,000 after purchasing an additional 82,449 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 189,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after purchasing an additional 109,810 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 432,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares during the period. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 256.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on C shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.51 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.12.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $465,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $70.29. 10,711,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,822,949. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $75.24. The company has a market cap of $155.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.