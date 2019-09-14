Citigroup Cuts Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$82.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from C$90.00 to C$82.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$85.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$81.90.

Shares of TD opened at C$75.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$73.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$75.02. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$65.56 and a twelve month high of C$80.05.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C$1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.79. The firm had revenue of C$10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.1799994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

In other news, Senior Officer Frank Joseph Mckenna sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.50, for a total transaction of C$367,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 138,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.63, for a total transaction of C$10,069,132.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 569,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$41,368,885.92. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,636 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,433.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

