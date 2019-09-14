Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut Citi Trends from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Citi Trends has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $226.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.55.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $182.83 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Citi Trends will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Citi Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

In related news, Director Peter R. Sachse purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.84 per share, for a total transaction of $151,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,487.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 53.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 23.2% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 49.6% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the second quarter worth approximately $528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

