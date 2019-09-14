Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,362 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 0.9% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.72.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,611,740. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $3,270,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,967,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

