Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $3,270,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,967,042.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.72.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,611,740. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.70. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

