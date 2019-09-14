CIBC Cuts Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$25.00

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$32.00 to C$25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$32.00 to C$25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snc-Lavalin Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$29.63.

TSE:SNC opened at C$21.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 455.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion and a PE ratio of -1.02. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of C$15.47 and a 52-week high of C$54.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.72.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.33) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.65 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Snc-Lavalin Group will post 1.8300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snc-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

