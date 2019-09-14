Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) Short Interest Down 6.6% in August

Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,159,300 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the July 31st total of 2,313,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.3 days. Currently, 13.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CHUY stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.89. The stock had a trading volume of 69,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,728. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average of $22.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.16.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHUY. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chuy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Chuy’s by 1,962.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

