China Customer Relations Centers Inc (NASDAQ:CCRC) Short Interest Down 6.5% in August

China Customer Relations Centers Inc (NASDAQ:CCRC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the July 31st total of 97,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 114,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of China Customer Relations Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get China Customer Relations Centers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CCRC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.31. 1,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,233. China Customer Relations Centers has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $14.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $10.75.

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc provides business process outsourcing services for telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for China Customer Relations Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Customer Relations Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.