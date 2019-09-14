CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHF Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company which focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow (R) System. Its commercial product Aquadex system, is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. CHF Solutions Inc., formerly known as Sunshine Heart Inc., is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised CHF Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of CHFS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.61. 192,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,346. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. CHF Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter. CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 306.81% and a negative return on equity of 193.21%. Research analysts predict that CHF Solutions will post -6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHF Solutions stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 95,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 3.69% of CHF Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

