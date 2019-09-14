Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,738,800 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the July 31st total of 8,804,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 733,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days. Approximately 18.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,635.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,658.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurence B. Mindel acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.04 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 718.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 719,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,211,000 after acquiring an additional 631,789 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 327.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 349,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,272,000 after buying an additional 267,629 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 704.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 271,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,884,000 after buying an additional 238,057 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth $7,976,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 7.2% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,720,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,068,000 after buying an additional 181,979 shares during the last quarter.

CAKE stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $54.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.43.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $602.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This is an increase from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.58.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

