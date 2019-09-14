CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond trimmed its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,768,000 after acquiring an additional 865,928 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 557,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,784,000 after acquiring an additional 29,373 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 146,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 18,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 21,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $1,083,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 100,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $5,099,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,872.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,343 shares of company stock valued at $11,786,901. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.91. 2,198,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,140. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $56.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.92.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.47. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.77%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Cowen set a $59.00 price objective on CF Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Rowe lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

