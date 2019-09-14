CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.92

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.92 and last traded at $32.87, with a volume of 2852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CEVA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays set a $27.00 price objective on shares of CEVA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of CEVA in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.58. The company has a market cap of $713.42 million, a P/E ratio of 298.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a current ratio of 8.46.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. CEVA had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maria Marced sold 2,064 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $66,192.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,370.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in CEVA by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 135,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CEVA by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 70,556 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in CEVA by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 43,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CEVA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,157,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in CEVA by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 217,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 87,177 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

