CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Short Interest Update

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 388,600 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the July 31st total of 471,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a current ratio of 8.46. CEVA has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $33.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.58. The firm has a market cap of $713.42 million, a P/E ratio of 298.36 and a beta of 1.59.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. CEVA had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CEVA will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $27.00 target price on shares of CEVA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CEVA from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.20.

In related news, Director Maria Marced sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $66,192.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,370.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 11.2% in the second quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 135,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 13,567 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 259.0% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after buying an additional 70,556 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 56.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 43,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEVA in the second quarter worth $2,157,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 67.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 217,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 87,177 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

