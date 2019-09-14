Cesca Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KOOL) Short Interest Update

Cesca Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KOOL) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the July 31st total of 88,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 139,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOOL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.27. 103,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,004. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.94. Cesca Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93.

Get Cesca Therapeutics alerts:

Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million. Cesca Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.30% and a negative net margin of 98.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Cesca Therapeutics will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KOOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (up from $1.00) on shares of Cesca Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Cesca Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cesca Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Cesca Therapeutics Company Profile

Cesca Therapeutics Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies and products for cell-based therapeutics in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company develops automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Cesca Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cesca Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.