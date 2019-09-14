Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will post $1.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. Cerner reported sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year sales of $5.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $5.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Cerner from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

In related news, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 24,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,629,353.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,406.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey A. Townsend sold 199,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total value of $13,254,250.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,949,850.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,377 shares of company stock worth $19,427,390. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 2.0% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Cerner by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in Cerner by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cerner by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cerner by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CERN stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,059. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. Cerner has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $76.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

