CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPYYY. HSBC raised shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of CENTRICA PLC/S in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of CENTRICA PLC/S in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CPYYY stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 60,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average is $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. CENTRICA PLC/S has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $8.29.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

