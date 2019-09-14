Centauri Trading 150.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CTX)

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 61.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Centauri has a market capitalization of $188,941.00 and $315.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Centauri has traded 150.1% higher against the US dollar. One Centauri coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Centauri alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00039420 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.70 or 0.04487171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000377 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Centauri Profile

Centauri is a coin. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 42,888,282 coins and its circulating supply is 42,338,292 coins. Centauri’s official message board is centauricoin.info/blog . Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24 . The official website for Centauri is centauricoin.info

Centauri Coin Trading

Centauri can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centauri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centauri using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centauri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centauri and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.