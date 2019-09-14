Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Celanese worth $11,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 2.5% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 75.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 31.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Celanese by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Celanese by 2.4% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

CE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup set a $122.00 target price on shares of Celanese and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

Shares of CE traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.49. The company had a trading volume of 790,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,610. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.50. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.91 and a fifty-two week high of $127.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 38.56%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.