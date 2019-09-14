CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,163,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129,859 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.35% of CBRE Group worth $59,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,663,000 after purchasing an additional 232,271 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 324,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 120,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.00. 2,291,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CBRE Group Inc has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $56.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average of $50.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.71.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 829,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,450,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James R. Groch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,756,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 404,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,323,129.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.