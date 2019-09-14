Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Increased by Lodge Hill Capital LLC

Lodge Hill Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 3.9% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $16,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 20,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.23.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.78. 3,510,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,917,449. The stock has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.42. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.75 and a 12-month high of $159.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

