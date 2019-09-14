Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Given a $192.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a $192.00 price objective on Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.94 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CASY. G.Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Shares of CASY traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.98. The stock had a trading volume of 252,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,404. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.87. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $116.23 and a 1-year high of $173.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.55.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director H Lynn Horak sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $463,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $625,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,564.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,732,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,295,000 after acquiring an additional 76,321 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,289,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,180,000 after acquiring an additional 65,801 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,425,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,525,000 after acquiring an additional 28,550 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 29.1% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 830,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,553,000 after acquiring an additional 187,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,730,000 after acquiring an additional 40,998 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.